Kangana Ranaut praises Vikrant Massey's acting skills after calling him 'cockroach' in 2021

Is that a mood change we sense in Kangana Ranaut? The Dhaakad actress recently raised eyebrows as she surprisingly took to praising 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey for his acting in the film that is touted as the best work we’ve seen from Hindi cinema in 2023 by many critics. Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut called him “beyond amazing” and even compared him to late star Irrfan Khan.

Her post also hailed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra who directed the film.

Sharing a poster of 12th Fail, Kangana wrote, “What a terrific film. Coming from a Hindi medium belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed.”

This post of appreciation for Vikrant comes as a shocker for many as some five years ago, the actress had called him a “cockroach” after he playfully called good friend Yami Gautam “Radhe Maa” in one of her wedding pictures. It was in 2021 when Yami Gautam got married. Posting stunning pictures from her Himachali wedding, Vikrant then teased her and wrote “Pure and pious like Radhe Maa” on one of the posts. Kangana then reacted to this comment as she wrote back, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach. Laao meri chappal (Where did this cockroach come from, bring my slippers).” Read WION's review of 12th Fail here

Post that comment, nothing ensued between Kangana and Vikrant.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail has been garnering praise from all corners. The film is helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and revolves around UPSC aspirants. It is based on real-life experiences. The film highlights the struggles of millions of students, who attempt the UPSC entrance exam and chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma (played by Vikrant), who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer.