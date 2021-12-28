Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna enjoy their Maldives vacation; watch pics, videos

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying their off time in Maldives. The ‘it’ Bollywood couple flew to Maldives with their daughter Nitara ahead of New Year. They will also celebrate Twinkle’s 48th birthday at the island.

Akshay shared a video of him cycling to his ocean-view cottage and wrote, "When your Monday looks like a Sunday." The Bollywood actor was seen wearing an animal print shirt and black shorts, cycling barefoot.

Twinkle Khanna too shared a video of her walking on the wooden path to their cottage and wrote, “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak.” Yearender 2021: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to 'Hi Mom': 10 highest grossing movies of the year

It’s a well deserved break for the family as Akshay Kumar has had multiple film releases this year despite challenging times courtesy the COVID situation in the world. From ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ to ‘Bell Bottom’, he’s had a busy and successful year.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will now be seen in the period drama ‘Prithviraj’, opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. He has already completed shooting for ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’. He has been shooting for ‘Ram Setu’ and also has ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2’ in the pipeline.

