Yearender 2021: Leonardo DiCaprio to Samantha: Big OTT debuts of the year

Hollywood’s finest actor Leonardo Di Caprio makes his OTT debut on Netflix with the highly anticipated film 'Don’t Look Up'. In the movie, he plays the role Dr Randall Mindy, an astronomer.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Madhavan
Madhavan made her most-awaited OTT debut with Netflix 'Decoupled'. In the series, he played the character of Novel writer Arya Iyer.
He is getting rave reviews for his role as the motor-mouthed husband and father.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kajol
Kajol starred in the Netflix movie 'Tribhanga', which also marked her entry into the digital space. She played the role of Anuradha in a relationship drama that revolves around a dysfunctional family of three women and their unconventional life choices.
(Photograph:Others)
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut this year with the Netflix series 'Aranyak'. Tandon played a role of a cop and her performance has been praised by the audience and critics as well.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra made her digital debut from the Netflix series 'The White Tiger'. In the movie on the class divide, Chopra plays the role of Pinky, 'a first-generation immigrant in the US' whose life changes after she travels to India with her husband played by Rajkummar Rao.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kartik Aryan
Kartik Aryan's made her outstanding entry into the OTT world. Aryan starred in the Netflix movie 'Dhamaka' and played a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Marvel heroes in OTT
In addition to the films, Marvel released limited series featuring our favourite Marvel superheroes. From 'Wanda Vision' to 'Hawkeye', series were released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sidharth Malhotra
After much anticipation, Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershaah' was released on OTT emerging as one of the most loved and successful films of the year. Malhotra made an impactful performance as the braveheart martyr and won millions of hearts.
(Photograph:Others)
Samantha Akkineni
Actress Samantha Akkineni is having a moment after her digital debut with 'The Family Man 2'. In the series, she starred as the antagonist Raji, a Sr Lankan Tamil terrorist—went on to garner rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Notable mention: Phoebe Dynevor/Regé-Jean Page
'Bridgerton' stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page gained worldwide fame earlier this year, but the stars were all over the headlines this year. The first season took the world by storm just after its debut at the end of the last year- and made the Netflix record -- it was watched by more than 82 million users in its first 28 days.
The show had focused on the romance between Daphne played by Phoebe Dynevo and Simon, the role which Rege-Jean Page played, who, unfortunately, is not returning in the second season.