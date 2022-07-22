Akshay Kumar reveals how he stops wife Twinkle Khanna from giving controversial statements

On the third episode of 'Koffee with Karan season 7', Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar and South Queen Samantha Prabhu appeared together to have a fun and candid conversation with filmmaker and host Karan Johar. While Akshay won the rapid-fire round, Samantha won the slam game. Amidst all the segments, both Akshay and Samantha spilled a lot of beans about their personal and professional lives.

On Karan's show, celebs are often asked about their spouses. Akshay, too, was asked how he supports his wife Twinkle Khanna who gave up acting and became a novelist and columnist. While answering he revealed that he always asks her to tone down her controversial stances on political or social issues.

When asked how he supports his wife, Akshay said, "By just not saying anything to her. Whenever she writes something, try to make her understand, ‘don’t cross the line', touch her feet, make her understand it will cause problems. It takes about two-three hours to make her understand."

Listening to Akshay, Karan responded by saying that Twinkle still goes ahead and does what she wants. To which, Akshay replied, "But, it's still mellow now."

The actor further added that he proofreads her writeups and tweets so that he can omit ultra controversial statements and keep them away from trouble.

During the rapid fire round, Akshay was asked who he stalks on social media. And, he answered by saying that he stalks his wife to keep a check on her controversial tweets and posts.

In previous episodes of 'Koffee with Karan 7', Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh made appearances.