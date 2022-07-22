Ranveer Singh hilariously reacts to Vijay Deverkonda wearing slippers at 'Liger' trailer launch event

On Thursday, the cast and crew of the upcoming film 'Liger' reached Hyderabad to launch the Puri Jagannadh directorial's trailer. Later, another event was held in Mumbai to mark the trailer launch. Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh was also present at the event as a guest.

Ranveer Singh's bromance with Vijay Deverkonda and their fun banter grabbed headlines as videos and photos of the event started going viral across social media platforms. In one of the viral clips, Ranveer is seen pointing out that Vijay has decided to wear "chappals (slippers)" at his own trailer launch.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor also praised the 'Arjun Reddy' actor for his swag and style while addressing the media and the crowd. Vijay, during the entire conversation, can be seen feeling shy.

Coming to their sartorial choices, Vijay wore a black tee along with beige cargo pants and white hawaii slippers. He opted for a casual and comfy look. While Ranveer being true to his over-the-top style wore fancy black trousers along with a matching jacket.

Interestingly, on several episodes of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Vijay Deverkonda has been called the biggest heartthrob of the Indian film industry several times. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have expressed their liking for Vijay and Alia, too, has praised the actor for being great at acting.

The film stars Vijay as a Mumbai-based underdog fighter, who wants to compete in an MMA championship. The sports drama movie will hit the theatres on August 25 in five different languages, i.e. Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

