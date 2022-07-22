Ranveer Singh poses nude for a magazine, Twitter explodes with comments

Ranveer Singh himself will not be able to up this one. The Bollywood actor broke the internet on Thursday night as he posed nude for Paper magazine. Yes, you read that right. The official handle of the magazine did a feature story on Ranveer Singh and shared images of the actor posing stark naked.



"@RanveerSingh: The Last Bollywood Superstar" read the caption as two images of a naked Ranveer sprawled over a carpet were posted on Twitter.

There were other images too shared of the actor from the shoot, where he was sitting with his legs crossed or standing and posing while wearing black underwear.



The actor reportedly opened up about his eccentric fashion sense, his larger-than-life persona and more in the interview.



As soon as the photos were posted on the internet, social media went completely crazy with commenting. From comments lusting over the actor to hilarious memes- the reactions along with the images of a very naked Ranveer Singh set Twitter on fire. Take a look.

I suddenly am a rug — omar 🍄 (@omar_x_x_x) July 21, 2022 ×

BEST OUTFIT OF RANVEER TILL DATE🤩 — The Practical Guy (@_Beingpractical) July 21, 2022 ×

Dude is iconic, not afraid to show his whimsical side and take risks. #RanveerSingh is one of a kind. Purely ICONIC. https://t.co/iTJS2emNp2 — Ritika (@ritikaoffl) July 21, 2022 ×

I have the exact same pictures, but no one will pay https://t.co/VBF1psAwu0 — Baba (@BabaGlocal) July 21, 2022 ×

Earlier in the day, the actor appeared at the trailer launch event of the film 'Liger' featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead.



The actor was last seen in YRF's film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' which failed to create a mark at the box office.