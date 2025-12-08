/Farah Khan praises Akshaye Khanna, calls his performance ‘Oscar Deserving’ in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar

Farah Khan, the renowned filmmaker and choreographer, has showered immense love and praise on Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna. She penned a short appreciation note on her Instagram story, calling his performance Oscar-deserving. Her words reached millions of people and instantly buzzed across the nation.

Akshaye Khanna's comeback

From the release of Aditya Dhar's most anticipated movie, Dhurandhar, the fans couldn't stop themselves from praising the star cast for their extravagant performances. Akshaye Khanna has once again gathered immense love and popularity for his stunning and charismatic onscreen persona. After being appreciated in the movie Chhaava, the viewers are calling this one of his best performances. Khanna's expressions, dialogue delivery, and emotional depth, which he brings to the character, captured the hearts of millions.

Farah Khan's Instagram story for Akshaye Khanna Photograph: (Instagram)

Farah Khan came in front while appraising the star. She wrote, “Akshaye Khanna truly deserves an Oscar.” Social media is overflowing with her generous and supportive words. But the pick in her story is clearly visible as she cleverly referenced his popular past role from her directorial' Tees Maar Khan, where he played the character of an insecure Bollywood superstar, Aatish Kapoor, who was obsessively desperate to win an Oscar.

About Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar

The film, Dhurandhar, has become the most talked-about film across the nation. The powerful visuals, the energetic performance of the star cast, and a hard-hitting storyline got praised by audiences and critics. But, some viewers have complained because of the length of the film, as it is a legitimate 3 hours and 32 minutes film.

Power-packed performance by the star cast

Not just Akshaye Khanna, but the entire star cast has been widely appreciated for delivering high-energy performances. Each actor brings depth and intensity to their respective roles, whether it is Ranveer Singh in his complex dual role as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. Their performances leave the audience with an impactful experience throughout the film, showcasing Aditya Dhar’s vision and his talented mindset.