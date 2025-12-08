/Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to Thappad- Watch 6 best roles of the actress on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Dia Mirza Rekhi, crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific in 2000, is an Indian actress who primarily works in Indian cinema. After this achievement, she won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in the same year. Dia has appeared in numerous films, gaining vast popularity for her charm, on-screen persona, and esteemed performances. From her epic iconic role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to her appreciated role in social dramas, Thappad. Take a look at her most acclaimed movies.