/Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to Thappad- Watch 6 best roles of the actress on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

On 9th December, fans are celebrating the birthday of Dia Mirza. The former Miss Asia Pacific has garnered popularity for her performances in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and more. With her grace and talent, she continues to win the hearts of millions.
Dia Mirza Rekhi, crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific in 2000, is an Indian actress who primarily works in Indian cinema. After this achievement, she won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in the same year. Dia has appeared in numerous films, gaining vast popularity for her charm, on-screen persona, and esteemed performances. From her epic iconic role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to her appreciated role in social dramas, Thappad. Take a look at her most acclaimed movies.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dia Mirza plays Simran Singh, the daughter of wealthy builder Lucky Singh (Boman Irani). Simran’s wedding faces trouble because the groom’s family believes she is Manglik. This caused a dispute with her father. Later, Munna (Sanjay Dutt), who is on a path to be a true Gandhian, resolves the tension following Mahatma Gandhi Ji's principles.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dia Mirza plays Reena Malhotra in the cult romantic movie, alongside R Madhavan as Maddy and Saif Ali Khan as Rajeev. The film revolves around Maddy, who decides to pretend to be Rajeev after knowing his college rival is going to marry her. Gradually, Reena develops feelings for him, but when the real Rajeev enters, this breaks Reena, and apparently, Maddy’s lie is exposed.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Dia Mirza plays Anu Dandekar, the girlfriend of Adi, played by Zayed Khan. The movie follows an Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) led by Siddhant Dheer, played by Sanjay Dutt. When a new wave of havoc wreaked in Canada, planned by Jamwaal, a terrorist, Siddhant, along with his team, Shashank, played by Abhishek Bachchan, Adi, and Aditi, played by Esha Deol, went on a mission to uncover Jamwaal’s identity and stop the attack.
Where to watch: Netflix and JioHotstar
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani features Dia Mirza plays Maanayata Dutt, the wife of the titular character Sanjay Dutt (Ranbir Kapoor). The biopic revolves around the life journey of Sanjay Dutt. It follows his battle after his arrest on illegal possession of arms under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) and much more.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dia Mirza plays Shivani Fonseca, a bold and confident single mother. The movie centers on Amrita (Taapsee Pannu), whose life gets shattered after being violated by her husband when he slaps her at an office party. The situation caused her to file for a divorce, in which Shivani was a crucial support system to Amrita and stood by her in her difficult time.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dia Mirza plays Gayatri Tantia, a high-society woman. The movie revolves around Lalita (Vidya Balan) and Shekhar Rai (Saif Ali Khan), who are childhood lovers and had planned to get married to each other. But misunderstandings start when Shekhar becomes jealous and suspicious, which leads them to part ways.