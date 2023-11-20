BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment renew their contract as 'non-exclusive': Report

Popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has reportedly renewed its contract with the renowned K-pop agency YG Entertainment. K-media insiders have hinted that not only will the "Pink Venom" vocalists continue under their debut agency, but their global star status will also see a significant boost during this renewed contract period, putting to rest months of speculation about the future of the wildly popular K-pop singers.

While an official confirmation is still pending, a statement from YG Entertainment issued a few days ago indicated ongoing discussions with the members regarding the extension of their contracts, which had expired in August.

According to a recent report from Munhwa Ilbo, negotiations have progressed positively for "group-based" activities, with contracts for two members already signed. However, the report also signals the possibility of members pursuing solo careers within the agency.

According to some reports, the initial exclusive contracts did not go as planned, with members expressing a desire to explore individual projects while regrouping for BLACKPINK activities.

Some agencies are extending offers with down payments in the tens of billions of won to attract them. Nevertheless, certain members feel that partnering with YG, the entity that has backed BLACKPINK's endeavours thus far, is a more effective approach, and they are currently in ongoing discussions with YG.

Addressing the ongoing negotiations, YG Entertainment stated on November 15, "Negotiations for a new exclusive contract with the artists are in progress. The final results will be announced through subsequent disclosures of key management matters related to investment decisions."