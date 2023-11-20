Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes lands at top with $44 million in box office collections
The new Hunger Games film stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. It is based on the 2020 novel by author Suzanne Collins.
It was a good weekend run for The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as it emerged on top position on the US box office. The film made almost $44 million from North American theatres. The film made $98 million globally in its first weekend of release. While the film made a good head start, it didn’t impress the audiences enough in comparison with its previous films.
The Hunger Games films have been a major rage ever since the franchise began. The films gave Jennifer Lawrence global stardom and inspired three sequels.
The latest Hunger Games film was able to succeed over other films that released over the weekend like Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s threequel Trolls Band Together, Sony’s Thanksgiving and Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. Meanwhile, Marvel’s latest outing, The Marvels has failed to create its magic at the box office.
The new Hunger Games film stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. It is based on the 2020 novel by author Suzanne Collins. It’s a standalone film in the Hunger Games franchise, which takes place six decades before Katniss Everdeen bravely volunteered as tribute. The story centres on a young Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes the tyrannical president of the dystopian Panem, as well as District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, whom he mentors in the 10th annual Hunger Games.