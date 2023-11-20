Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse announce pregnancy. See pics

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are ready to expand their family. Announcing their pregnancy, Suki debuted her baby bump. The couple have been linked with each other since 2018 although they have kept their romance private through the years.

The announcement came during Suki’s performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. Her baby bump was also visible for the first time. In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, Suki is seen taking a pause in between her sets to show the audience her outfit and then says, “I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on." "I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on... i’m not sure it’s working”



She then adds, "I'm not sure if it's working." She was wearing a pink glittery dress with a fluffy jacket and golden boots.

How it started for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse