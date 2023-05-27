Anushka Sharma dazzles in off-shoulder ivory gown at Cannes Film Festival

After a long wait, Anushka Sharma finally made her fashionable debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Since day 1 of the festival, Anushka's appearance in the prestigious film has been one of the most awaited ones, especially for Indian fans. On Friday, the Bollywood actress attended the premiere of Palme d’Or winner Ken Loach's The Old Oak. Anushka's Look at Cannes For her first red carpet appearance, Anushka looked elegant in an ivory-peach Richard Quinn custom-made gown. The mesmerising outfit, which accentuated her figure, featured dramatic flower detailing at the top and a shimmery bottom with flower detailing. She topped her look with a sleek bun and nude makeup. Anushka accessorised her look with minimal jewellery by Chopard.

The PK actress walked the red carpet with Hollywood actresses Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, and Renata Notni.

The actress is attending the film festival to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by British actress Kate Winslet at the event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) × Anushka’s participation was confirmed by the French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, Sharing this news on Twitter, the French ambassador wrote, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."

Anushka shared a carousel of pictures of her look on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she simply added a white heart emoji.

The actress's sophisticated yet regal look has gotten a thumbs-up from her friends, husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and fans.



Film Critic Rajeev Masand commented, ''And that’s how you do it! ❤️👏''

Love stuck Virat Kohli simply commented heart emojis. Anushka's second look After slaying with her elegant dress, the actress decided to go a little blingy for her second look. To explore the nightlife of Cannes, Anushka wore head-turning Prada attire. Her look consisted of a pink strapless dress with two tails running down and sequin black pants. She completed her look with platform heels.