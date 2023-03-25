Amid Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis, Emma Heming marks 14th wedding anniversary with emotional posts

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming marked their 14th wedding anniversary with emotional and heartwarming posts. Revealing why they renewed their wedding vows on their 10th wedding anniversary, Emma posted a video of the ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary, we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009. I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to," she captioned the post. Check it out below!

In another post, she shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers and wrote, "Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full, but my mind kept returning to another person's act of kindness. I wanted to share it as it inspired the heck out of me. In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow. Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left 'a little something' for me at my door. It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things."

She added, "It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is. So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time." Check it out below!

Bruce's family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis last month. He retired from acting in March 2022 due to his battle with aphasia, which can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the blended family wrote in a joint statement.

Also read: Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth announce divorce after 12 Years

Willis rose to fame in the 1980s as a leading actor in the TV series Moonlighting. He went on to become one of the most popular action movie stars of the 1990s and 2000s. He has acted in an array of films, ranging from action movies to comedies and even dramas. Some of his most notable film roles include John McClane in the Die Hard films, Korben Dallas in The Fifth Element, Dr Malcolm Crowe in The Sixth Sense and Butch Coolidge in Pulp Fiction.

Throughout his career, Willis has received numerous awards and accolades, including an Emmy Award for his role in Moonlighting, a Golden Globe Award for the same, and also a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE