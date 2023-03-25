Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth announce divorce after 12 Years

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth have announced divorce after 12 years of marriage. They shared a joint statement on social media, saying they have taken the time to carefully consider their decision and are approaching the situation with respect and kindness towards each other. They added that their biggest priority is their son and their entire family, and they want to navigate this next chapter with as much privacy as possible. Witherspoon, an actress, married Jim Toth, talent agent, whom she met through mutual friends in 2010. They started dating soon after and got engaged in December 2010. The couple tied the knot in March 2011 in a private ceremony at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California.

They also have a son named Tennessee, who was born in 2012. Witherspoon has two other children, Ava and Deacon, from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe.

The statement did not provide any specific details about the reasons for their divorce. The statement read, "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

It continued, "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family’s privacy at this time. Reese and Jim."

On the work front, Witherspoon was last seen in the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. The plot of the film centres around two best friends who live on opposite coasts and swap homes for a week in order to pursue their career ambitions and love lives.

