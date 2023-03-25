Love Is Blind enters season 4: Everything to know about the reality show

Love Is Blind is a reality TV dating show that premiered on Netflix in February 2020. It is currently in its season 4. The show is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and it has gained a lot of popularity since its release. The unique premise of the show involves single men and women who are looking for love. The twist is that they are not allowed to see each other before they decide whether or not they want to get engaged. The show's contestants go on "dates" in "pods," which are essentially small rooms where they can talk to one another, but they are not able to see each other. They are given a chance to build a connection and develop an emotional bond with one another before they even see what their potential partner looks like.

After a few days of talking in the pods, the contestants are given the option to propose to their favourite person. If both parties agree, they get engaged, and then they finally get to see each other in person for the first time. The couples then go on a romantic vacation at a couples' retreat resort to get to know each other better and get physically intimate before returning home to meet each other's families and friends.

The contestants are also given counselling and advice from the show's relationship experts. They help couples deal with any issues that may arise and give them guidance on how to build a healthy and successful relationship.

The ultimate goal of the show is for the couples to decide if they want to get married. In the finale, the contestants are given the option to either go through with the wedding or break up with their partner.

The show is designed to test the theory that people can fall in love without knowing what someone looks like. The premise of the show is based on the idea that true love is blind and that physical appearance is not the most important factor in a relationship.

Throughout the series, the couples face various challenges and obstacles that test their love for each other. The show has been praised for its unique concept and for exploring the idea of whether love can indeed be blind. It has also been criticised for its manipulation of the contestants and for perpetuating stereotypes about relationships.

