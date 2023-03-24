John Wick 4 ending and post-credits explained: How Keanu Reeves film teases the future

John Wick: Chapter 4 is out in the world. The film brings back Keanu Reeves' titular hitman as he simultaneously flees from and takes on the High Table, the organisation that rules over the global underworld we were introduced in the first movie. Along the way, he acquires allies and enemies or make enemies of old allies. He also faces the new Big Bad in the form of Bill Skarsgård's Marquis Vincent de Gramont. Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick (in one of his final roles), Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane also star.

SPOILER ALERT

In the film, Yen as a blind assassin and old friend called Caine to John who is brought back into the game to kill the Baba Yaga. He confronts John in Osaka Continental, whose manager is legendary Japanese actor Sanada's Shimazu Koji. The concierge of the hotel is his daughter Akira (Rina Sawayama). Wick takes shelter in the hotel and Shimazu hosts him happily. though he does wonders what is the endgame of this all for John. Her father's hospitability towards John angers Akira, who believes (rightly so) that his very presence at the Continental can endanger the life of everyone in the hotel.

And this is exactly what happens. de Gramont sends assassins to the Continental, and a battle ensues between the assassins led by Caine on one side, and John, Akira, Shimazu and his men on the other side. It ends when Anderson's street-smart Tracker (also called Nobody) intervenes in the fight between John and Caine. Meanwhile Shimazu and Caine engage in a duel when the former decides to stand in the latter's way. Shimazu is shot and Caine defeats him. Akira was also shot and vows revenge against John.

What happens at the end of John Wick 4?

At the end of the film, John decides to request a one-on-one duel with de Gramont once an for all. But he can only do that if he is part of a crime family. He becomes the part of the Ruska Roma syndicate after doing a favour for Natalia Tena's Katiya (killing the head of German Table). He fights his way to Sacré-Cœur, the location of the duel, helped along by Caine, who is also de Gramont's second, and the Tracker.

It's a pistol duel and both John and Caine shoot each other. As John is gravely wounded, de Gramont demands to shoot him personally, but turns out John is still to fire the gun in the round. He shoots and kills de Gramont, and then he too succumbs. He is buried next to his wife, his gravestone reading "Loving husband."

Post-credits scene

Meanwhile, in a post credits scene, Akira stalks Caine as he goes on to deliver flowers to his daughter. This clearly is a tease for a future project. Despite John Wick's death, we know the John Wick universe will continue to expand with a miniseries spinoff called The Continental. As the name suggests, it focusses on the hotel and its strange clientele. Then there's a big screen spinoff titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin called Rooney. Akira's story might tie into Ballerina.

WION's review of the film read, "John Wick 4 is also a gorgeous-looking film, even beyond the fights and clever camera wizardry. From the neon lights of Osaka to the fiery reds and oranges of a Moroccan desert, John Wick 4 is a veritable symphony of hues. Many important moments suspiciously transpire during the golden hour. The stunning, elegiac imagery here is not something you expect in films like these. You would find yourself wanting to pause to take in all in. I know I did."

