Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu come forward to fight against COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than billions of lives not just physically but also monetarily. Due to lockdown in several cities in India, the livelihood of scores of people has been drastically affected and the Indian government has decided to give financial aid to daily wage earners and those in need of it.

Also read: Netflix, Amazon, Zee5 and all OTT platforms to suspend HD streaming on cellular networks in India



The government has also urged the people of India to contribute to rehabilitating the poor whose livelihood has gotten affected due to the lockdown.

In pics: 7 best quarantine reads that you can choose to pass your time

South Indian superstars like Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj have come forward and pledged their support in this critical situation.



Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has donated a total of Rs 2 crore to the government's relief fund. The actor took to Twitter to announce that he would donate Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds. He would also donate Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020 ×

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020 ×

taking inspiration from his uncle Pawan Kalyan, Telugu superstar, Ram Charan also came forward to donate towards relief activities. The actor who made his re-entry to the social world on Thursday, took to Instagram to announce the donation. " Inspired by Pawan Kalyan Garu's tweet, I would like to contribute Rs 70 lakh towards the center and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relief fund in this moment of crisis'', the post read.

In pics: 8 new web shows, films to watch as you quarantine at home



''I would like to applaud the commendable efforts of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Honourable Chief Ministers of our respective states KCR Garu and Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu in curtailing the vast effects of the pandemic COVID 19.As a responsible citizen, I encourage all to strictly abide by their rules and recommendations. Jai Hind."

In pics: Indian films to stream while you're stuck at home, Entertainment ...



South star Mahesh Babu also tweeted that he would be donating Rs 1 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020 ×

"Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe," he wrote.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020 ×

Actor Nithiin also donated Rs 10 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief funds respectively.



The actor took to his twitter as he wrote, "In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of Rs 10 lakhs fund to@TelanganaCMO n another Rs 10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe"

South film industry big names such as Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Suriya along with brother Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and many others have also contributed to the relief fund initiated for daily wage earners of the film fraternity.



As Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Directors Association RK Selvamani has also urged Kollywood actors to come out and extend their help for the workers.

Entire world is dealing with a deadly virus, as 488,328 peoples have been affected from the virus so far.