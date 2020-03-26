Centre announces coronavirus stimulus package; promises cash transfer, food provision

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Centre has announced a stimulus package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

"A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore," said UNion minister.



India has entered Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown over the highly contagious Covid-19, which has infected over 650 in the country. Today, leaders of G20 nations will hold a summit via video conference to discuss measures to protect the global economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 21,200 lives globally and infected 471,363.