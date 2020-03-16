Indian films to stream while you're stuck at home

As cases of coronavirus keep adding up in the world, it's best to stay safe indoors. And while you're at it, here are some films from different regions of India that you can stream from home. These films released in 2019 and loved by the critics as well as the masses. In case you missed out on these films- now would be a good time to catch up on these films.
Director: Shonali Bose
Streaming on: Netflix
Priyanka Chopra's comeback movie was based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, the film highlighted a family struggle through the years as Aisha was declared terminally ill. Not too many films are made on caregivers, which is why 'The Sky Is Pink' made us weep and smile in equal measures. Co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, 'The Sky Is Pink' was melancholic and beautiful.
Director: Ajay Bahl
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
The Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer explores the subject of rape victim with the balance and gumption that it deserves. As the film explored how victims are often emotionally manipulated and how such cases are fought out in Court. The film treads carefully between two solid narratives finding its own ground on what needs to changed in rape laws of India.
Director: Raj Mehta
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
'Good Newwz' is all about goof-ups created in between two couples, who have the same sirname Batra's, as they pursue in-vitro fertilisation and wait for their upcoming babies. Trouble ensues when they find that the sperms of each couple have been mixed with each other. The movie gained well at the box-office.
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Streaming on: Amazon prime video
The movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh. The film is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film 'The Invisible Guest'. The story follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover. The movie received a rave review and gained a big number at the box office.
Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja
Streaming on: Netflix
'Super Deluxe', talks about life, morality, sex, gender discrimination, marriage, politics and many social issues. The movie follows a story of a unfaithful wife, an estranged father and an angry boy must all face their demons on one fateful day. The movie was a big international win.
Director: Anubhav Sinha
Streaming on: Netflix
A poignant film on the caste system that still exists in our society made everyone sit up and think hard. Ayushmann Khurrana played Ayan Ranjan a cop transferred to a remote small town in northern India. A foreign-educated, city-bred man, Ayan is far away from the daily problems of the people of the town until a murder of a teenage girl makes him realise the rampant casteism that exists in the interior of the country.
Director: Madhu C. Narayanan
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Malayalam drama that follows a story of four brothers who shares a love-hate relationship with each other. Their relationship progresses to another level when Saji, Boney, and Franky decide to help Bobby stand by his love.
Director: Siddharth Anand
Streaming on: Amazon Prime video
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War' has been one of the highest grosser of 2019. An action-thriller follows a story of an Indian soldier(Tiger shroff) is assigned to eliminate his former mentor(Hrithik Roshan) and he must keep his wits about him if he is to be successful in his mission. When the two men collide, it results in a barrage of battles and bullets.
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Streaming on: Hotstar(unsubscribe)
'Chhichhore' follows a reunion of college friends after a tragic incident forces as they altogether take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, as the movie also performed well at the box office.
Director: Shieladitya Moulik
Streaming on: Hotstar(unsubscribed)
'Sweater' is a Bengali movie that follows a story of a girl name Tuku, a simple and unassuming woman, tries to learn knitting to please her would-be mother-in-law. As she masters the art at her relative's house, she meets a boy who is a pianist and cancer patient Shyamo, who helps her transform herself.
Director: Pritha Chakraborty
Streaming on: Hotstar(subscribed)
The movie that tells a story of a Bengali family and explores a relationship between mother and daughter- in law, as their stable life experiences a sudden turn of events when her father-in-law passes away.
