8 new web shows, films to watch as you quarantine at home

In the time of COVID-19 outbreak, here is a list of latest digital releases that you can enjoy from home.
Streaming on: Netflix
Release Date: March 20, 2020
The upcoming Netflix series, 'Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness ' will follow story of Joe Exotic, an Oklahoma polygamist, country singer, and gun toter who houses a horde of lions, tigers, and bears in his roadside zoo and is accused of planning the killing of a local animal rights activist.
Streaming on: Netflix
Release Date: March 20, 2020
'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker and is based on the biography 'On Her Own Ground' by A'Lelia Bundles', and follows a story of how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.
Streaming on : Hotstar
Release Date: March 16, 2020
One of the HBO's hit shows 'Westworld' is again back with all new twist and turns, as this time In the third season of this hit HBO show, Dolores (Evan Rachel Woods) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) will battle it out in the real world. On one hand, the former wants to further the host uprising, and on then there is the latter who is trying to make peace between humans and robots.
'The Plot Against America' is a drama television miniseries created and written by David Simon and Ed Burns, based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Philip Roth, the miniseries tells a history through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey, as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.
An epic space-opera media franchise created by George Lucas, It is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker follows Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron as they lead the Resistance's final stand against Kylo Ren and the First Order, who are now aided by the return of the deceased galactic emperor Palpatine.
Streaming on: Hulu
Little Fires Everywhere is a story of Mia (Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood), temporarily living in their car, come to Shaker Heights, Ohio. They collide with the wealthy Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon), who has a house to rent as the 8 episode series is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng.
