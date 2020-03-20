8 new web shows, films to watch as you quarantine at home

Westworld (season 3)

Streaming on : Hotstar

Release Date: March 16, 2020



One of the HBO's hit shows 'Westworld' is again back with all new twist and turns, as this time In the third season of this hit HBO show, Dolores (Evan Rachel Woods) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) will battle it out in the real world. On one hand, the former wants to further the host uprising, and on then there is the latter who is trying to make peace between humans and robots.

(Photograph:Twitter)