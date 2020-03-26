7 best quarantine reads that you can choose to pass your time

COVID-19 has put a pause in our daily lives. But for those love reading, this is a good time to catch up on all the lost time. Here are some of the books that you can read while you are quarantined:
'Rumba Under Fire' tells about how people explores art in hard times and how do people teach, create, study, and rehearse in situations of crisis. Written by Irina Dumitrescu deals with different stories of how professor of poetry uses a deck of playing cards to measure the time until her lover returns, to a Congolese soldiers who find their loneliness reflected in the lyrics of rumba songs.
Katherine May tells how a man can survive in the wintering phase of your life, the dormant periods in our lives, the dark moments we endure which can be brought about through myriad of ways; from the death of a loved one to a sudden change in circumstances or mental health issues can be lonely, damaging and catch us off guard.
An essay published in 1946 by the English author George Orwell. It is a eulogy in favour of spring and managed to weave urban wildlife, politics, and personal post-war reflections together so seamlessly that I felt compelled to explore it as an Ekostory.
Angus Calder's 'Myth of the Blitz', that differs from the reality of wartime experience. The myth is that we all pulled together, that spirits were up as young and old, upper and lower classes muddled through together with high morale under the onslaught of the Nazis.
The final instalment of Barker’s war trilogy draws on actual experiences of the second world war, as completing the story of Elinor Brooke, Paul Tarrant and Kit Neville, begun with 'Life Class' and continued with 'Toby's Room', 'Noonday' is both a stand-alone novel and the climax of a trilogy. Writing about the Second World War for the first time, Pat Barker brings the besieged and haunted city of London
and deals with the impact of battle on men in the trenches in the 1914-1918 conflict, their shattered nervous systems no less than their bodies, and the work of the psychiatrists patching them up and sending them back to the Front.
