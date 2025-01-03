Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year with both sides of her family, the Kapoors and the Bhatts in Thailand. Alia shared some adorable moments that the family captured as they rang in the new year with everyone they love. Alia and Ranbir’s daughter Raha Kapoor made special appearances in pictures and videos.

Alia recently shared a photo dump from her Thailand trip. Alia rang in the New Year celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and family in Thailand.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New Year celebrations

In the first picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead as she looks at the camera with a smile. Raha meanwhile gives a side glance to the camera.

There are other pictures too in the carousel which tease Alia Bhatt cycling on a beach, the trio posing from their cruise. In one, the family can be seen enjoying the sunset.

Alia also shared pictures with her mother Soni Razdan. Then there’s one with sister Shaheen, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and sister-in-law Riddhima Sahni. Another person to mention is Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji who is said to have played cupid in their love story. Ranbir and Alia are said to have fallen in love while working on Brahmastra. The film was built like a universe with three films in total. There are two others in the making.

Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, "2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all."

Before Alia's post, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni shared a few cosy pictures from their intimate celebrations. Neetu Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram stories in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen rushing towards Alia Bhatt as soon as the clock struck midnight. He was seen hugging and kissing Alia in the video. Watch the video here

Alia Bhatt’s films

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. The film performed better and received better audience ratings when it was released on OTT. Meanwhile, the real-life couple have a film together this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

