

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in the new year with their family on Tuesday night. Video of the family's intimate celebration is doing the rounds of the internet. The cute video shows Ranbir Kapoor rushing towards his wife Alia to hug her as the clock struck 12 and fireworks lit up the sky.



A series of photos and a video was shared by Neetu Kapoor on social media that gives a peek into the family's celebration on New Year's eve.



As the fireworks painted the sky, Ranbir and Alia became the stars of the moment, looking as picture-perfect as ever in their black ensembles.

Another photograph shows Ranbir holding their little bundle of joy, Raha, in his arm as he and Alia pose with Neetu Kapoor, Alia's mom Soni Razdan, Ranbir's sister Ridhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara.

Ranbir-Alia's upcoming projects



Meanwhile, on the work front, 2025 is going to be a busy year for Ranbir and Alia. The two will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir also has epic Ramayana opposite Sai Pallavi. There's also Animal Park and Dhoom 4 but the release date of these two films are not known yet.

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, has Alpha alongside Sharvari and is also reportedly eyeing a horror-comedy project titled Chamunda under Maddock Films banner.