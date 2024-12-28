It's New Year's time. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have jetted off for a vacation with their little angel Raha. The couple were spotted late at night on Friday at Mumbai airport with their two-year-old and like always, she has garnered all the limelight.

Days after their Christmas appearance, the Kapoor family were photographed at the airport where their daughter stole all the limelight.

Several videos and photos of the trio have gone viral on the internet. One clip of Raha and her cute expressions has amassed a lot of attention across the internet.

In a video, the two-year-old was in her mother's arms/ She was seen cutely reacting to paps as she waved back at them. Another video showed Ranbir and Alia doing airport formalities as their daughter was seen waving at the shutterbugs cutely saying, 'bye-bye.' Looking at her daughter's reaction, Alia laughed loudly, while Ranbir smiled sweetly.

Raha and her sudden reactions and that bye 😭😂❤️...Ranbirs smile and aalia's laugh says everything....she is the cutest 😩 🫶🏼

Oo God that flying kiss 😂😂❤️#RahaKapoor pic.twitter.com/tyPAhFCOXQ — ' (@MekhaSays) December 27, 2024



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas Outing

This is not the first time Raha and her cute banter with paps has gone viral. A few days back, the couple made a cute appearance with their daughter at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch. Alia's little girl greeted the photographers as she waved back at them and blew kisses.