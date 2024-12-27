Squid Game season 2 is here. The most-awaited part 2 of the fan-favourite Korean drama was released on Netflix on Dec 26, and the first reactions from the netizens are here.

Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game season 2 marks the return of Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun, the lead star of the show.

Squid Game Season 2

The new season of Squid Game, Netflix's most-watched show of all time, is here to take the audience back into the deadly world game. And, this time things have turned more bloodier and brutal.

In season 2, Seong Gi-hun, who won the mega cash prize, plays the game again to find the people behind the game and take revenge for all the innocent people who had died while playing the game.

Apart from Lee Jung-Jae, Hwang Jun-Ho reprises his role as the undercover police officer who is on a search to find the island where the game is being played under the guidance of his brother Lee Byung-hun, who is also The Front Man. Gong Yoo plays The Recruiter.

The new season has also had some cast additions: Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Sung-hoon.

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis.

Netizens review

Soon after season 2 of the Emmy-winning show was dropped, excited moviegoers sat and watched all seven episodes of the new season.

So far, part 2 of the hit show has garnered mixed reactions from the netizens, who left disappointed with the cliffhanger ending.

Sharing a clip from the show, one user wrote, ''Me after watching #SquidGame2 ending at the cliffhanger and wasting 7 hours of my time only to get nothing in return.''

Another user wrote, ''Don’t bother until Season 3 comes out. Complete waste of time. The final episode does NOT feel like the finale of an entire season.''

However, some netizens have loved the cast performance and the new cast additions.

One user wrote, ''Hyunju (player 120) the best character this season for sure.''

coming to this app to see a tweet being viral for complaining about the lack of thrill in the games of #SquidGame2 when the drama specifically talks about how k!lling each other in the games is not the point & how people should unite to revolt against the real villains is insane. — mabe 💛💜🍋 (@see_youalways) December 27, 2024

EP6

Movie rule number one:

No body = no death



Player 001 execution was never on screen while other players were visible to us#SquidGame (4/6) pic.twitter.com/Gk5dQDuVVh — Yume 夢 (@midnight_oat) September 19, 2021

Congrats writers, u dropped the ball on eps.7

Never expecting season 2 to be as good as season 1 to begin with, and actually quite ok with the story so far..

That last plot tho...

No.

Not that.#SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/oTp67fWLgV — Sarita Tambayong (@SaritaTambayong) December 27, 2024