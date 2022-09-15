China: Chengdu to exit full COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday

The Chinese city of Chengdu will lift a full COVID-19 lockdown in all districts on Thursday. People of the country are still facing strict movement curbs as authorities work to bring a recent outbreak under control. Chengdu is the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province, was locked down on September 1 after COVID-19 cases were detected, becoming the largest Chinese metropolis hit with curbs since Shanghai's lockdown in April and May.

Some districts in Chengdu have already started to exit from a full lockdown since September 8. The latest guidelines say that residents of districts still under a full lockdown will no longer face limits on how frequently they can leave their residential compounds. However, areas that are still fighting community infections will continue to face restrictions.

Five districts and a part of a sixth one will face stricter curbs. Residents won't be allowed to travel to other Chengdu districts and people from outside won't be able to enter either.

"On September 15, normal production and daily life will be gradually restored in an orderly manner, and the city's prevention and control measures will be adjusted accordingly," Chengdu authorities said in an online statement.

While public transportation will resume and workplaces will reopen in those districts, some public spaces such as schools, KTV lounges, internet cafes, gyms, swimming pools, museums and libraries will continue to be closed.

Nonessential travel out of Chengdu is also discouraged, and residents who need to leave the city must show negative COVID-19 results from tests taken within 24 hours prior to departure.

China has been battling to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant, imposing lockdowns of various degrees to stop its spread. Shanghai was locked down in April and May while Xian, Shenzhen and Guiyang have also undergone lockdowns and restrictions.

