With an infectious energy on the field and an unshakable calm under pressure, Amelia Kerr has cemented herself as one of the most formidable spin-bowling all-rounders in the women's game. Her piercing blue eyes and ever-present smile mask the fierce competitor within—one who thrives in high-stakes encounters and revels in the art of deception with the ball.

The New Zealand and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder has been riding a dream run, which reached another peak with MI’s Women's Premier League (WPL) title win. Kerr not only played a pivotal role in the franchise’s triumph but also walked away as the Purple Cap holder for the most wickets in the season. Her 18 wickets at an average of 15.94, including a season-best of 5/38, solidified her dominance as a spin-bowling powerhouse.

In the final against Delhi Capitals, Kerr delivered when it mattered most. Her spell of 2/25 in four overs derailed Delhi's chase of 150, removing the dangerous Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues to ensure MI’s grip on the game never loosened. Alongside her MI teammate Hayley Matthews, Kerr now holds the record for most wickets in a single WPL season.

Kerr's impact is undeniable

Her brilliance in franchise cricket is just the latest chapter in what has been an extraordinary run. The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup saw Kerr at her absolute best, propelling New Zealand to their maiden title in the format. A defining performance in the final against South Africa—a well-paced 43 off 38 balls and match-winning figures of 3/24—earned her the 'Player of the Match' award. Throughout the tournament, she was the bowler every batter feared, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps at an astonishing average of 7.33.

Her exploits did not go unnoticed. Kerr was named the ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year for 2024, a fitting recognition for a year in which she made 387 runs and took 29 wickets—the most by any New Zealand woman in a single calendar year. With a bowling strike rate of just 13.6 across 18 matches, she was a constant menace, weaving webs around batters with her tactical brilliance and sharp turn.

Amelia Kerr is not just a bowler who takes wickets; she’s an architect of collapses, a match-winner in her own right. Whether it’s the grand stage of a World Cup final or the electric atmosphere of the WPL, one thing is certain—when the stakes are high, Amelia Kerr delivers. And with the kind of form she’s in, her purple patch is far from over.