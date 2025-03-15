Mumbai Indians reclaimed the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) title after they beat Delhi Capitals in the final on Saturday (Mar 15) by eight runs. The match played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai also means Delhi have registered an unwanted record of losing three consecutive WPL finals as they yet again fell short. On the other hand, this is Mumbai’s second title having also won the inaugural season in 2021 under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mumbai reclaim WPL title

Playing in a repeat of the 2023 final, there was no better luck for Delhi Capitals as they ended up on the losing side as they chased 150 runs to win. Having secured direct passage to the final, Delhi ran out of luck during the chase as they lost wickets at consistent intervals. Skipper Meg Lanning (13), Shafali Verma (4) and Jess Jonassen (13) were all dismissed in the opening seven overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues (30 off 21) showed little resistance with the bat but was not enough as DC lost wickets at consistent intervals. However, a late cameo from Marizanne Kapp (40 off 26) and Niki Prasad (25 off 23) almost had DC back in the match but Nat Sciver-Brunt’s back-to-back wickets in the 18th over had Mumbai back in position to win the match.

Harmanpreet Kaur shines with bat

Batting first Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shined with the bat as she scored 66 off 44 as the hosts made poor start to their innings. Both openers Yastika Bhatia (8) and Hayley Matthews (3) were dismissed in the powerplay before Harmanpreet and Nat Sciver-Brunt (30 off 28) stitched a stand of 89 runs for the third wicket. After losing wickets later in the innings, Mumbai were restricted to 149/7 in their 20 overs.

The defeat in the final means Delhi have become the first team to register the unwanted record of hat-trick of losses in the WPL summit clash. They had lost to Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 final while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got the better of them in the WPL 2024 final.