Former World Cup winners Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting have warned all participating teams against discounting Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting February 19. While Shastri has backed the hosts to go deep into the tournament, expecting them to qualify for the semis, Ponting feels their pace attack, backed with several match winners in the batting line-up, can come in handy for them in the first showpiece event of the year.

Pakistan named their final 15-man squad for the eight-team tournament, with gloveman Mohammad Rizwan leading the side. Shaheen Afridi will spearhead the pace attack, with the seasoned duo of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf also picked. While the selectors picked out-of-contract batter Fakhar Zaman in injured opener Saim Ayub's absence, Pakistan would pin hopes on star batter Babar Azam to find Midas touch in the home tournament.

Speaking highly of Pakistan, knowing the gravity of the damage they can do on their day, Shastri said,

"There’s always pressure when you play at home in the subcontinent – whether it’s India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Pakistan – the expectations are massive.

“But, I think Pakistan are the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa. They've missed Ayub at the top, and he’s a crucial player."

"But Pakistan have enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions. I would say they should qualify for the semi-finals, and from there, it’s anyone’s game. Pakistan are still very, very dangerous, and if they qualify, they’ll be doubly more dangerous," Shastri said in a conversation on The ICC Review.

Ponting echoes same words

Having played and won (2006 and 2009) a few editions of the ICC Champions Trophy during his time, Ponting expressed the same feelings over what to expect out of Pakistan in this multi-team tournament.

"I agree with Ravi. Saim Ayub is a high-quality player, and his absence is a massive gap to fill. But Pakistan’s fast bowling brigade is very, very good. Led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who’ve been terrific in recent series, they have the pace and skill to trouble any batting line-up,” Ponting said in a chat with The ICC Review.

"Babar has been a bit up and down in recent years, but if he and Rizwan can bring their A-games, that’s when Pakistan becomes incredibly dangerous," Ponting continued.

Meanwhile, Ponting also said that the pressure of playing at home can work both ways, motivating one to cross the line in big games or putting the hosts under pressure.

"The pressure of playing at home can work both ways. It can be a real motivator, especially with the home crowd behind you. That support can sometimes help you cross the line in big moments."

"They’ve still got enough high-quality players to beat any team on any given day," he said. "If they play well, they’ll be right in it,” he concluded.

