The touring England Team created an unwanted record after losing the second ODI against India in Cuttack on Sunday. England scored 304 runs in the first innings but went down by four wickets, thanks to a brilliant hundred by India captain Rohit Sharma. As a result, they conceded the three-match ODI series (0-2), with the final game scheduled on Wednesday (Feb 12) in Ahmedabad.

England batted first after winning the toss, with Phil Salt and Ben Duckett putting on an 81-run stand for the first wicket. They lost several wickets in the middle overs, but handy contributions from Joe Root and Liam Livingstone at the death propelled them to 304 in 50 overs. For India, Jadeja returned with three wickets.

India began the chase magnificently, with Rohit slamming sixes for fun. The opening pair added 136 for the first wicket, with the newly appointed vice-captain Shubman Gill scoring 60 off 52 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. The returning Virat Kohli got out cheaply on five before Rohit and last-game hero Shreyas Iyer (44) added 70 for the third wicket to put India in the driver’s seat.

Rohit completed his 32nd ODI hundred in the meantime, with Axar Patel’s unbeaten 41 helping India win the match, clinching the series.

England’s unwanted record

England created an unwanted record with this loss, becoming the team with the most losses after scoring 300-plus in One-Dayers. It's the 28th instance in the ODI history that any team has lost an ODI game after scoring 300-plus, surpassing India, who earlier tied with England with 27 losses.

While England sit at the top, India is second on the list (27 losses in 136 games), with West Indies (23 losses in 62 matches) and Sri Lanka (19 losses in 87 games) following them.

“I thought we did a lot of things well, we got into a nice position with the bat. We needed someone to push on and get us to 350,” Buttler said after the game.

“Credit to Rohit, he batted superbly, he has been batting like this since a few years in ODI cricket. Wanted to get runs on the board, it skidded on a bit and the opposition also played well. We played the Powerplay brilliant, we needed someone to kick on and a score around 330-350 would have been defendable. Just keep taking steps in the right direction, the results are not there but we need to keep going and be positive,” he added.

