Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's smashing cenury (119 off 90 balls) helped Men in Blue register a 4-wicket win against England in the second ODI being played at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday (Feb 9). He shared a 136-run partnership for the first wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 60 off 52 balls.

Advertisment

Shreyas Iyer contributed with 44 runs from 47 balls. For England, Jamie Overton picked two wickets.

Earlier in the day, Joe Root and Ben Duckett smashed 69 and 65 respectively while Liam Livingstone applied finishing touches with his 41 as England posted a mammoth 304 in 49.5 overs.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball by picking 3-35 in his ten overs and kept his economy rate below four, even as other bowlers had their economy rates above five. Meanwhile, England will be pleased with posting a total more than 300 and batting for longer periods, something which has eluded them in the 50-over format for a long time.

Advertisment

Electing to bat first, Duckett was at his best self from the word go and give England a flying start to their innings. It also helped that he was offered short and wide balls as well as some balls going down leg, which meant Duckett picked nine boundaries with ease.

More to follow