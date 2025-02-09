Steve Smith’s recent Test resurgence has been nothing short of spectacular. Since ending his 18-month century drought with a classy 101 at the Gabba, the Australian star has been on a roll, reaching three figures in three of his next four matches.

Following his latest masterclass—131 runs in the second Test against Sri Lanka—Smith was asked what sparked this run of form.

“I just felt like I was batting nicely and getting some time in the middle. Once you get that one big score, you start reading the bowlers better and feel more comfortable,” Smith spoke post-match. “For me, that moment was the Gabba. From there, I’ve felt at ease, facing more balls and getting into rhythm. It’s really about trusting the process and knowing the game ebbs and flows.”

Smith’s latest ton in Galle helped Australia seal a 2-0 series win and placed him alongside cricketing greats Rahul Dravid and Joe Root in the list of most Test centuries. At 35, he now stands as the joint-fifth highest century-maker in Test history.

Fortune favours the brave

Reflecting on his success, Smith acknowledged the role of fortune in tough batting conditions. “Even when the runs weren’t flowing, I felt I was batting well. Cricket can turn quickly with a bit of luck. In the first Test here, I was dropped on one and made it count. Another day, I could have been caught early, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he admitted.

Whether it's skill, luck, or sheer perseverance, one thing is clear—Steve Smith is back to doing what he does best: scoring big runs in Test cricket.

Earlier in the day, the Steve Smith-led side crushed Sri Lanka by nine wickets on day four of the second Test in Galle to complete an away series whitewash. With this win, they completed their first Test series victory in the island nation since 2011, ending the current WTC cycle at the top. Australia will face South Africa next in the WTC Final in June later this year.

