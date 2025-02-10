Ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja enjoyed a thorough outing in the recently concluded second ODI against England in Cuttack; he returned with three wickets in the first innings before hitting the winning runs to see his team home by four wickets. Playing his first ODI series since the World Cup Final loss to Australia in November 2023, Jadeja credited his brief spell in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra for his match-winning performance.

Advertisment

Although Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s first ODI hundred in months made headlines as India clinched the series, Jadeja’s tight spell in the first innings helped India restrict England to 304 despite an outstanding start. He began by removing opener Ben Duckett in his first over before accounting for Joe Root, who scored a gritty 69 and Jamie Overton later for just six, returning with three wickets for 35 runs, including a maiden in ten overs.

Also read | IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Broke it down to pieces about how I wanted to bat, says Rohit after hitting 32nd century

Addressing the media following the conclusion of the second match of this three-match series, Jadeja admitted feeling good about his performance, later crediting his performance (for Saurashtra) against Delhi, wherein he picked 12 wickets in the match, for helping him return to form in time for the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19.

Advertisment

"Feeling very good," Jadeja said.

"Especially playing ODIs after almost two years. You have to adapt quickly in this format. I believe that the domestic game that I played [against Delhi] helped me a lot. I bowled almost 30 overs in that match.

“So, I never lost my rhythm. And I am trying to bowl Test lines and lengths in ODIs as well. What we call the rhythm, the continuity, was in place because my break from cricket wasn't that long. So, in my view, I have benefited from the domestic match that I played,” he continued.

Advertisment

Ranji Trophy back in the headlines

Following losing the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in ten years, the BCCI put on several restrictions, including making it mandatory for all centrally contracted cricketers to returning to the drawing board. From Rohit to Yashasvi Jaiswal, from Jadeja, Rishabh Pant to batting great Virat Kohli, everyone represented their respective states in the Ranji Trophy ahead of England ODIs.

While the Mumbai batters (Rohit and Jaiswal) failed across two innings against the touring Jammu & Kashmir side, which beat Mumbai in the tournament’s upset this season, Delhi batters Pant and Kohli got out cheaply against Railways at a home game.

KL Rahul also failed to score big in his return game for Karnataka, while the new ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill impressed everyone with his gritty hundred against Karnataka.

Jadeja, however, was among a few Champions Trophy-bound players to taste success during this short window playing in the Ranji Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies)