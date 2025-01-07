Australia batter Sam Konstas has acknowledged his fault in riling up India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during day 1 of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Sydney. Konstas vs Bumrah altercation at SCG later led to Australia coach accusing India of intimidating the young batter.

"Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens," said Konstas while talking to Australia-based media outlet M Cricket. "Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously, great performance from the team," he added.

Bumrah vs Konstas at SCG

Konstas' partner Usman Khawaja was delaying the game in order to avoid one more over before the end of day 1 on the Test in Sydney. Bumrah was visibly not happy and Konstas had a chat with him in the meantime.

The Indian bowler, however, had the last laugh and dismissed Khawaja on the last ball and celebrated it with a stare to Konstas.

After the incident, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said India players 'intimidated Konstas' - an accusation which India head coach Gautam Gambhir refuted completely.

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson, in his column for The Nightly however, slammed Konstas for taking up the fight with Bumrah and said, "I appreciate what Konstas was trying to do by supporting his teammate, but it was simply the wrong time for that kind of engagement."

Bumrah vs Konstas started as soon as the teen batter swatted the Indian pacer for 16 runs at the MCG - the most he has given in his Test career in an over. Bumrah, however, got better of Konstas and even mimed him after bowling him out in the second innings at the MCG.

The five-Test series ended with Australia winning 3-1 and getting hold of Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.