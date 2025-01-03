Day 1 of the SCG Test between India and Australia saw Jasprit Bumrah-led visitors bundle out for 185, after opting to bat first, before they reduced the Aussies to 9/1 at stumps. While the Indian batters continued to fail, Bumrah -- who replaced Rohit Sharma as captain after Hitman 'opted to rest' -- struck to remove Usman Khawaja on the last ball of the day's play. After the wicket, Bumrah had a stare down with Aussie opener Sam Konstas.

Just before Khawaja's fall, the left-hander was taking ample time to face the delivery; in a bid to ensure no additional overs to be possible. This irked Bumrah while non-striker Konstas defended Khawaja's act. The duo got involved in an animated chat before Bumrah completed his over, dismissing Khawaja. After the wicket, the in-form pacer had a stare down with Konstas as play ended on a cliffhanger at the SCG, Sydney.

Here is the video:

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG!



How's that for a finish to Day One 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

Talking more about Day 1 of the fifth and final Test, of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between the two heavyweights, India opted to bat first as regular skipper Rohit opted out of the game. His poor form forced him to take the big call as speculations remain that he is set to retire from Tests after the series.

India rode on Rishabh Pant's 40 and some valuable contributions from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah to only manage 185. From Australia, Scott Boland returned with figures of 4 for 31 to dismiss India for a paltry score.

However, the visitors ended the day on a high with hopes of a comeback on Day 2 of the series finale. The series is led by Australia, 2-1, after a 184-run win in the fourth and penultimate Test at the MCG, Melbourne.