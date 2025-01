Team India suffered a similar fate while batting first on day one of the fifth and final Test in Sydney but ended the day with Usman Khawaja’s wicket. Batting first after winning the toss, India scored a paltry 185 in the first innings, with Rishabh Pant among runs (40). Scott Boland continued an impressive run with four wickets, but what unfolded between Sam Konstas and the stand-in Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah was day one’s highlight.

Advertisment

More to follow...