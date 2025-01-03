A tour Down Under makes or breaks a player’s career. Though plenty benefited from regular outings in this ongoing five-match series, a few faced the wrath of poor form, including the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The veteran batter is said to have ‘opted out’ from the fifth and final Test in Sydney, but what baffled everyone was his name missing from the official team sheet for the series decider.

Even though the names of the reserve players were mentioned on the team sheet, Rohit’s was missing, raising speculations of him cutting ties with the longest format.

Ahead of the fifth Test at the iconic SCG, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and not Rohit, attended the pre-game presser, and upon being asked about Rohit’s chances of retaining his place despite horrible form, Gambhir remained tight-lipped. Instead, he gave an unconvincing reply, adding the final XI would be decided after looking at the pitch.

That fuelled speculations of Rohit not making it to the XI for the series decider, which, with the stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah walking out with the captain’s blazer on during the coin toss, became a reality.

Bumrah revealed Rohit ‘opted out’ of the fifth Test considering his form, for which he called him a ‘true leader’.

"Obviously, our captain [Rohit Sharma] has shown his leadership as well. He's opted to rest in this game. So, that shows that there's a lot of unity in our team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest, we're looking to do that," Bumrah said at the toss.

‘No Rohit on team sheet’

Like how never before in Indian cricket did a serving captain bench himself, a captain’s name missing from the team sheet never happened, though seamer Akash Deep’s name was also not there (out of the SCG tie with an injury).

Rohit Sharma hasn’t stepped out with the rest of the squad & his name no longer appears in the squad list either. A different meaning to “opted to rest” perhaps #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/yRb203Rmni — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 2, 2025

Meanwhile, should Rohit decide to call time on his Test career, he would become the second Indian player after ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to retire from Tests during the BGT 2024-25. Ashwin announced his decision to step aside after the third Test at the Gabba, which ended in a draw.

India is in shambles, again

The Indian Team failed to live up to the hype, getting out under 200 for the nth time in this series. Batting first after winning the toss, India got all out on 185, with Rishabh Pant being the highest scorer (40).

Scott Boland picked four wickets for Australia, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Pant and Nitish Reddy.

At stumps on day one, the hosts lost opener Usman Khawaja, with their scorecard reading 9/1 in three overs.

(With inputs from agencies)