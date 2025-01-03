Former Australia captain Mark Taylor doesn’t feel that Rohit Sharma is ‘rested’ from the series decider at the SCG, something the stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah revealed at the coin toss, instead claimed that the management dropped him from the playing XI. Before the start of the fifth and final BGT Test on January 3, several media reports indicated Rohit’s exclusion from the Sydney tie, which became a reality on the game day.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the pre-game presser on Thursday (Dec 2), remaining tight-lipped on Rohit’s selection stance following the dressing room leak drama. When asked if Rohit will be part of the playing XI for the SCG Test, Gautam said the management will finalise the team after looking at the pitch ahead of day one and that everything is fine between the two.

“Everything is fine with Rohit and I don’t think it’s (the captain’s presence at the press conference) anything traditional. The head coach is here and that should be fine,” Gambhir said to the media ahead of the SCG Test.

That, however, fuelled the speculations of Rohit nearing the end of his Test career, with Bumrah walking towards the pitch with the captain’s blazer on day one, asserted it.

Speaking on the same lines on the sidelines of the ongoing Test, Taylor said the captain never opts out, at least when the series is on the line, adding Rohit is dropped but not forever.

“The bottom line is, the captain of a country does not opt-out for the final test match, the final deciding test match of a series,” Mark Taylor said on Triple M, as quoted by the Indian Express. “He’s no doubt, he’s been dropped. And I don’t know why they just don’t say he’s been dropped.

“It doesn’t mean he’s dropped forever. It means he’s missing this test match because he’s been out of form.

“That’s not a crime. That’s unfortunately professional sport, and that’s what’s happened,” Taylor continued.

Bumrah lauds Rohit for being a ‘leader’

Rohit’s form has put his place under dire scrutiny in the Test side. Having missed the BGT opener in Perth for personal reasons, Rohit returned to the side for the second Test in Adelaide, but in the middle order. That move did no good to either Rohit or the team as India conceded the 1-0 lead with a ten-wicket loss in the Pink-Ball Test.

While regular interruptions forced a draw in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, India lost the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, trailing by 1-2 in the five-match series. Rohit, who opened at the ‘G’, failed miserably with the bat, scoring less than ten across two outings.

However, knowing he hasn’t justified his place in the team, Rohit opted out of the SCG Test, a move the stand-in skipper Bumrah lauds Rohit for.

"Obviously, our captain [Rohit Sharma] has shown his leadership as well. He's opted to rest in this game. So, that shows that there's a lot of unity in our team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest, we're looking to do that," Bumrah said at the toss.

(With inputs from agencies)