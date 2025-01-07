Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Jasprit Bumrah to become the new captain of the Test side as speculations surround the future of Rohit Sharma. Speaking on Tuesday (Jan 7), Manjrekar backed the 31-year-old exemplary pacer who led India in two Test matches during the Australia tour. India lost the Test series 1-3, thereby surrendering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia for the first time in a decade.

Advertisment

Manjrekar backs Bumrah

"It's a no-brainer for me. The next Test series is in England and Bumrah has to be the Test captain. Rohit Sharma as a batter has not done enough considering the loss to NZ at home, plus he opted out of the playing XI because he did not fit in. There are too many uncertainties around him, and I think that Bumrah is at the top of his game. There was nothing in the Australia series that we saw that he is not captaincy material," Sanjay Manjrekar said on ESPNcrcinfo.

"When he is unfit or missing, we will think about who will lead the team next. There is so much of international cricket happening. You have to see and pick out which ones you are going to play. He can be rested in the bilaterals in the home series. Pick out your marquee series, and make Bumrah captain in those.”

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: British politicians urge England to boycott Afghanistan clash

In his first match as captain in 2022, Bumrah-led Team India lost to England in Edgbaston, while his second match as skipper came in the Australia tour. He led India to an impressive 295-run win, which saw the Indian team in the hunt for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, defeats in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney dented their chances.

Bumrah was again the captain in the final match in Sydney, which India lost by six wickets. India’s next test series is against England in June, with Rohit Sharma likely to sit out, paving the way for Bumrah to take over.