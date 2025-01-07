The Champions Trophy 2025 could have one more round of controversy after British politicians called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to boycott their nation’s clash against Afghanistan. The latest development came on Monday (Jan 6) evening, as more than 160 British politicians took a stand against Afghanistan’s Taliban regime's assault on women's rights. England will face Afghanistan on February 26 in Lahore in the Champions Trophy.

British politicians urge England to boycott Afghan clash in CT 2025

A wide cross-party group from the House of Commons and House of Lords, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, called on the ECB "to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban."

Since the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan in 2021, women’s rights have been a major issue on the world map. Female athletes have no scope with participation outlawed. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) promoting female cricket in recent years, the current scenario does not sit well with stakeholders.

However, Afghanistan are still allowed to compete by the ICC and ECB CEO Richard Gould responded by suggesting a uniform approach from all member nations is the best way forward.

"The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime," he said.

"The ICC Constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan.

Champions Trophy build-up boils up

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has faced a major challenge in keeping the Champions Trophy hosting rights, and the latest development does not go well for them. Pakistan could find it tough to host Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy as the nation is currently in conflict with the Taliban-ruled province over border issues. If England’s latest stance becomes more concrete, the PCB will have a decision to make in the coming days.