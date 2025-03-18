Punjab Kings have ushered in a new chapter of their IPL journey, unveiling their revamped squad, coaching staff, and leadership under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer. Ahead of their opening match, team's CEO Satish Menon along with head coach Ricky Ponting and team captain Shreyas Iyer, laid out its vision for the upcoming season, expressing confidence in their squad composition and future prospects.

Ponting, who took over the coaching reins six months ago, emphasised the importance of rebuilding the team from the ground up. The franchise strategically retained just two young players ahead of the auction, enabling them to enter the bidding process with a substantial purse. This approach allowed Punjab Kings to acquire key Indian talents such as Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, ensuring a robust mix of experience and youth.

“We wanted to go into the auction with a clean slate, and I believe we have built an extremely balanced team. Our squad now consists of high-quality Indian players alongside strong overseas talent. The atmosphere in the camp is positive, and the players are motivated to give their best," said Ponting.

The appointment of Shreyas Iyer as captain was a pivotal decision for the franchise. Having previously worked with Iyer at Delhi Capitals, Ponting expressed his admiration for the batsman’s leadership skills and winning mentality. “Shreyas is an IPL-winning captain and one of the finest cricketers I have worked with. His presence will be instrumental in shaping our team’s identity," Ponting added.

Iyer, confident in his approach, declared his preferred batting position at No. 3, indicating clarity in his role within the team. “I am focusing on anchoring the innings at No. 3. It’s a position I am comfortable with, and I believe I can contribute significantly from there," he said.

As the franchise gears up for IPL 2025, they face the challenge of improving their home record, which has been underwhelming in recent seasons. Ponting and Iyer both stressed the importance of turning their home ground into a fortress and establishing dominance. “The past results don’t matter. We have a fresh team and a fresh mindset. We will analyse conditions, understand what works best for our venue, and ensure we make it a tough place for visiting teams," opined Ponting.

'We will be dynamic and destructive'

Menon echoed the sentiment of building a strong Punjab identity within the team. With the inclusion of several local players, the franchise aims to resonate with its regional fanbase and create a distinct cultural bond. “We are working on fostering a sense of togetherness within the squad. Having five Punjab players in the team adds to the local flavor and strengthens our identity. The camaraderie between players and the coaching staff is excellent," said Menon.

The franchise is also focused on expanding its fanbase, recognising that success on the field plays a crucial role in drawing support. “Winning brings fans. We already have a dedicated following, but this season, we aim to increase our reach significantly," Menon hinted at upcoming initiatives to enhance engagement.

With pre-season training underway and practice matches lined up, Punjab Kings are determined to set the tone early. Their opening encounter against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad will be a significant test, and Ponting has assured fans that they will witness an aggressive, fearless brand of cricket. “When we step onto the field, we will be dynamic, determined, and destructive. We are here to entertain and, most importantly, to win," Ponting signed off.

As Punjab Kings embark on their renewed IPL journey, the anticipation among fans is palpable. With a fresh squad, strategic leadership, and a well-defined vision, the team looks poised for an exciting season ahead.