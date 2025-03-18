The Indian Premier League is back, and as always, the buzz around the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is electrifying. With a revamped squad featuring a formidable batting lineup and a strengthened bowling attack, the perennial underachievers are once again aiming for the elusive title. However, one lingering question remains—does RCB have the firepower to go all the way?

De Villiers, who spent 11 seasons with RCB, believes that the team's strategic moves during the player auction have bolstered their chances. He said, "I really think they made some incredibly good moves in the auction. It's an incredibly good, balanced team." AB de Villiers, while addressing the media ahead of the 18th season of the TATA IPL on Star Sports Press Room on Explosive Rankings, emphasised the depth of the batting lineup, noting the blend of power and control, and expressed confidence in the team's potential to clinch the title this year. ​

‘Yes, they might be lacking an X-factor spinner, but I don't see it as a massive problem,’ he said. ‘The team has a wonderful balance this time, and that is going to be their biggest strength. Their real challenge will be navigating their tricky schedule, hopping across different venues. That will test their adaptability more than anything else."

A significant change for RCB this season is the appointment of Rajat Patidar as the new captain. De Villiers acknowledged the challenges Patidar might face, particularly the pressure of stepping into the shoes of former leaders like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. He advised Patidar to remain authentic in his leadership approach, saying, "His challenge will be trusting himself. He must not try to captain like Virat or Faf but lead in his own way. Use the experience around him, but always stay true to who he is.’"

Virat Kohli's role remains crucial for RCB. Despite stepping down from T20 internationals, De Villiers believes Kohli has 'plenty left in the tank', especially with the current batting lineup. He envisions Kohli as the 'batting captain', guiding the innings with his experience and game awareness. De Villiers also addressed external criticisms of Kohli's strike rate, suggesting that while outside opinions can influence any player, Kohli's focus and commitment on the field remain unwavering. ​

Interestingly, De Villiers also shared a light-hearted anecdote about the popular RCB chant 'Ee Sala Cup Namde', which translates to "This year, the cup is ours". He revealed that Kohli had messaged him, requesting him to refrain from using the phrase, perhaps to avoid jinxing their chances. De Villiers humorously recounted, "I said 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' somewhere and immediately got a text from Virat to not use it anymore."

'Rickelton-Rohit partnership might light up Wankhede'

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are set to unleash a new weapon in South African batter Ryan Rickelton. Slotted to open alongside Rohit Sharma, the left-hander is in the form of his life and could be one of the most dangerous batters this season. ‘Rickelton and Rohit—the double R’s,’ AB de Villiers quipped. ‘That’s a partnership that could light up Wankhede this season. Mumbai loves an explosive overseas opener, and Rickelton fits the bill perfectly."

The IPL is known for producing young breakout stars, and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes names like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav could take their performances to even greater heights this season. However, he pointed out, ‘T20 is a format designed for failure. You will fail more than you succeed. The challenge is to keep evolving."

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are dealing with some key departures, including Mitchell Starc and Phil Salt. They have tried to make up for it with Spencer Johnson and other additions, but whether they can replicate last season’s success remains to be seen. "The team is still strong, but their biggest challenge will be overcoming internal conflicts and finding the right balance," Chopra remarked.

As the season unfolds, the stage is set for an unforgettable IPL. Will RCB finally lift the trophy? Can Mumbai’s new opening duo set the tournament alight? And will Rajat Patidar’s leadership prove to be the X-factor for Bengaluru? One thing is certain—this season promises drama, intensity, and moments of pure cricketing brilliance.