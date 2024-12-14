New Delhi

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting says that Travis Head is on his way to become one of the 'greats' of game and compared his batting to Adam Gilchrist. The comments come after Head's swashbuckling hundred in Adelaide during the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test which saw Australia level the five-match series against India at 1-1.

"He's on the way to being one of those [greats]. I don't think you can call him a great just yet. That's no knock on what he's doing, because what he's doing has been spectacular. And a lot of the time, it's been when his team has needed him the most," Ponting said as reported by the ICC Review.

"Think about the World Cup semi-final, the World Cup final, World Test Championship, Ashes in Australia a couple of years ago. Big moments are when Travis has found a way to stand up," he further said.

Head has become India's nemesis in the recent times, scoring a century against them in World Test Champions (WTC) Final 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 Final before his Adelaide rescue act.

Ponting also invoked his former teammate Gilchrist for comparison in style of play and said: "The obvious one is Gilly. The way that Head plays is very similar to the way Gilchrist played, albeit a couple of positions higher in the batting order. Gilly batted at six or seven, and Travis is doing his damage at No.5. I love sitting back and watching him play. It's quite refreshing to see someone play that way. It doesn't matter what the situation is; Travis is going to come out and play the same way, and I love that."

India and Australia are currently playing the third BGT Test in Brisbane where first day was truncated due to rain and only about 14 overs were bowled by India with the hosts scoring 28/0.