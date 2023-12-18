WION Business Wrap | Chinese semiconductor firms, Greece’s 2024 budget, Business travel emissions & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Chinese semiconductor firms turn to Malaysia for high-end chip assembly amid US sanction fears

To reduce the possible negative effects of US sanctions on China's semiconductor industry, more Chinese semiconductor design companies are looking into joint ventures with Malaysian companies to assemble high-end circuits, specifically graphics processing units (GPUs).

Greece approves 2024 budget with optimistic growth projections and investment focus

Greece's 2024 budget was passed with the expectation that strong tourism and more EU investment money will accelerate the country's economy to 2.9 per cent growth from 2.4 per cent this year.

China's economic woes deepen as private sector struggles with challenges surrounding unemployment

Amid an ongoing real estate crisis, a privately run aluminium producer in Guangdong, China's manufacturing hub, has thrust the challenges faced by private businesses into the spotlight.

Business travel emissions plummet as companies embrace sustainable practices

According to a recent survey, nearly half of 217 multinational companies have cut their carbon emissions from business travel by at least 50 per cent between 2019 and 2022.

India and Oman strengthen economic ties: CEPA progress and joint vision

Discussions between India and Oman over a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), bilateral investments, and possible bilateral rupee trade have advanced during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to the country on Saturday.

Nissan partners with top Chinese university, plans global export of locally developed EVs

Nissan Motor on Sunday announced that the company would globally export electric vehicles (EVs) developed in China, as part of a deal with the country's prestigious Tsinghua University.

Hong Kong luxury retailers adapt as Chinese tourist spending declines

As the city adapts to a decline in Chinese tourists and a change in consumer preferences, Hong Kong's luxury retail industry is changing.