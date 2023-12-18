Business travel emissions plummet as companies embrace sustainable practices

A recent analysis reveals that almost half of 217 global firms have significantly reduced their business travel carbon emissions by a minimum of 50 per cent between 2019 and 2022.

According to Reuters, the data, published on Monday, highlights a shift in corporate behaviour as many businesses continue to curtail air travel in favour of more sustainable alternatives. Major companies such as SAP, PwC, and Lloyd's Banking Group stand out for slashing corporate air travel emissions by over 75 per cent, signalling a concerted effort to prioritise environmental concerns.

Despite the global rebound from the pandemic, business travel has lagged behind leisure flights in its recovery. A multitude of corporations, including tech giant SAP, accounting firm PwC, and Lloyd's Banking Group, have actively embraced sustainable practices, reducing their carbon footprint through a significant reduction in air travel.

The Travel Smart Emissions Tracker analysis suggests that this trend aligns with the goals set by advocacy group Transport and Environment, which advocates for a 50 per cent reduction in business travel from pre-COVID levels to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Reuters cited Denise Auclair, the Travel Smart campaign manager, who emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to further reduce emissions, stating, "The way forward is collaboration with more online meetings, more travel by train and less by plane."

The study, however, identifies 21 companies that surpassed their 2019 flying levels, with L3Harris, Boston Scientific, and Marriott International witnessing a carbon emissions increase of more than 69 per cent.

While the decline in corporate travel is a positive environmental development, concerns are raised about potential impacts on corporate relationships. Airlines remain anxious about the decline in business travel, bearing in mind its importance to their revenue and economic growth.

Despite this, post-pandemic consumer demand for flying has alleviated some fears, indicating that the aviation industry may find ways to adapt to the evolving landscape.

A joint survey by American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) and the Harvard Business Review, released in September, reported that 84 per cent of businesses believe in-person trips still bring "tangible business value."

This sentiment underscores the ongoing debate within the business community about the necessity and efficacy of in-person meetings versus virtual alternatives. Before the pandemic, business trips accounted for as much as half of passenger revenue at US airlines, illustrating the significant impact on the aviation industry.

In response to the shift, European airlines, such as Air France, are adjusting strategies to cater to the changing dynamics, with a focus on selling more premium trips to leisure travellers to compensate for the decline in business travel.

(With inputs from Reuters)