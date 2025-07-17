Trump says India trade deal near, EU talks progress, Canada in limbo

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is on the brink of sealing a trade deal with India, while a breakthrough with the European Union could also be in sight. However, he offered no clear path forward on negotiations with Canada, as trade tensions continue to mount ahead of a key tariff deadline. In an interview aired on Real America’s Voice on Wednesday, Trump said, “We’re very close to India, and … we could possibly make a deal with [the] EU.” The comments come as the Trump administration races to conclude major trade negotiations ahead of August 1 — the date when broad-based US import tariffs are set to rise again.

As per Reuters, the Trump administration has intensified its trade talks in recent weeks as it attempts to rebalance the country’s trade relationships and shrink the US trade deficit. Both Indian and European delegations are currently in Washington for fresh rounds of dialogue.

“EU was brutal, now they’re being nice,” says Trump

The US president took a swipe at the European Union’s trade posture in the past, saying the bloc had long imposed unfavourable terms on Washington. “The European Union has been brutal, and now they’re being very nice,” Trump remarked. “They want to make a deal, and it’ll be a lot different than the deal that we’ve had for years,” he added, as quoted by Reuters.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic arrived in Washington on Wednesday for continued talks on tariffs and industrial standards. A resolution with Brussels could ease tensions that have been brewing since Trump first threatened sweeping levies on European cars and machinery earlier this year.

India–US trade pact gaining momentum

India’s trade delegation, led by senior commerce officials, landed in Washington on Monday to advance talks on a bilateral trade deal. The two sides have been discussing a framework that covers tariffs, market access, and technology cooperation, particularly in semiconductors and critical minerals.

As per Reuters, Indian officials have signalled readiness to make limited concessions in areas such as medical devices and agricultural imports, while seeking tariff relief on steel, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. A deal would mark a major reset in India–US trade ties, which had faced repeated frictions over tariffs, data protection, and digital trade policies.

Canada deal uncertain, countermeasures on the table

Trump struck a more cautious tone when asked about trade talks with Canada. “Too soon to say,” he said, aligning with remarks from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who noted earlier on Wednesday that a deal “that works for Canadian workers” was not yet on the table.

Canada, like the EU, is reportedly preparing counter-tariffs in case the US pushes ahead with unilateral duties. Talks have stalled over contentious issues such as dairy access, labour standards, and digital taxation.

Blanket tariffs on ‘smaller countries’ under consideration

In a striking remark, Trump added that he may impose blanket tariffs of 10 per cent or 15 per cent on imports from “smaller countries,” though he did not specify which nations could be affected. The proposal aligns with Trump’s broader trade doctrine of using tariff threats to pressure partners into faster concessions.

With the August 1 deadline approaching, most US import duties are scheduled to rise unless specific trade agreements are reached. The looming hikes have pushed multiple US allies to the negotiating table, fearing a renewed wave of economic disruption.

As Trump prepares to escalate tariffs across the board, trade diplomacy is entering a critical phase. A deal with India looks imminent, while Europe may follow. But for Canada and smaller nations, the path ahead remains clouded by tariffs, countermeasures, and deepening uncertainty.