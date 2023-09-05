Maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy is now Europe's most valuable firm

Novo Nordisk, the maker of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, has become the most valuable firm in Europe, dethroning French luxury conglomerate LVMH. According to a report by BBC on Tuesday (September 5), Novo Nordisk's shares rose after it launched Wegovy in the United Kingdom (UK). The report said that at the close of trading on Monday, Novo Nordisk had a stock market valuation of $428 billion.

The report further said that the drug was available in the UK's public healthcare system and also on the private market.

What is Wegovy?

Wegovy is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults and children aged ≥12 years with obesity. As per Novo Nordisk's website, Wegovy is prescribed for adults with excess weight who also have weight-related medical problems to help them lose weight and keep it off.

Also read | Novo Nordisk says its weight loss drug Wegovy can cut risk of heart attack by 20%

Novo Nordisk says that the drug should be used with a reduced-calorie meal plan and increased physical activity. BBC reported some famous personalities including business magnate Elon Musk use Wegovy.

What are the side effects of Wegovy?

Some of the most common side effects of Wegovy include nausea, diarrhoea, constipation, vomiting, and heartburn. Novo Nordisk's website states some of the most serious side effects can include possible thyroid tumours, including cancer.

"In studies with rodents, Wegovy and medicines that work like Wegovy caused thyroid tumours, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy will cause thyroid tumours or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people," the website adds.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE