IDBI Bank's Rs 2,122 crore property write-down raises questions over Fairfax deal

IDBI Bank has reduced the book value of two of its properties by Rs 2,122 crore in the same year that the government moved ahead with the lender's sale to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings. The write-down, disclosed in the bank's 2025-26 annual accounts, has raised questions about property valuations, legal restrictions and the transparency of the disinvestment process.

According to a report by BW Businessworld, the bank disclosed the reduction in a single sentence buried in the notes to its accounts. However, it did not identify the properties or explain the legal developments that led to the write-down. The report marks the fifth instance in which Businessworld has flagged issues in the IDBI Bank sale process that it believes require clarification. The central government has maintained that the transaction followed due process and that two independent valuations supported the sale price. In October, the Cabinet approved the sale of the bank to Canada's Fairfax at Rs 81 per share.

What IDBI Bank's annual report says

According to the report, a note in IDBI Bank's accounts states that certain legal developments affected two immovable properties owned by the bank, restricting its ability to sell them. However, the bank continues to have uninterrupted possession and ownership of the properties. Following these developments, the bank got the properties revalued through independent valuers.

The disclosure suggests that IDBI Bank continues to own and use the properties but cannot freely sell them. Consequently, their value has been reduced by Rs 2,122 crore in its books. The write-down does not involve any cash outflow from the bank. Instead, it represents a reduction in the properties' recorded value. However, the bank has not disclosed the identities of the two properties, the nature of the legal issues, the valuers involved or their earlier valuations, the report noted.

A reversal within a year

The latest reduction follows an earlier upward revaluation of IDBI Bank's properties. According to the report, in March 2025, an independent valuer assessed the bank's properties against prevailing market prices and found them to be worth Rs 2,855 crore more than their existing book value. The bank subsequently increased their recorded value.

IDBI Bank's land and buildings were valued at Rs 11,383 crore in March 2025. By March 2026, the figure had declined to Rs 8,881 crore. The Rs 2,122 crore reduction involving the two properties represents the largest portion of this decline that the bank has specifically explained. The bank has not clarified whether these two properties were also part of the assets that received an upward revaluation in the previous year.

The report further noted that the bank's half-yearly accounts indicate that the reduction took place between October 2025 and March 2026. This period coincided with key stages of the government's disinvestment process. The government invited final bids on January 8, received them on February 6 and opened the bids on March 12.

How the property valuation was used in the sale

The government relied on two valuations to assess whether the Rs 81-per-share price for IDBI Bank was fair. One of these valuations covered the bank's entire asset base, including its land and buildings. The exercise was conducted by BDO Valuation Advisory. The report also referred to an internal note issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the department overseeing the sale, on August 13.

The note said that the asset valuer “has also submitted an updated valuation report as per the 31st March, 2026 closing accounts made available by the IDBI Bank". These are the same accounts that contain the disclosure of the Rs 2,122 crore property write-down. The note further stated that the panel of secretaries supervising the transaction had instructed the valuer to provide point estimates based on professional opinion instead of scenarios that “fail to correct the valuation of fixed assets as given by the Bank”. However, the note does not clarify whether the instruction to correct the valuation referred to an upward or downward revision. The BDO valuation report has also not been made public, according to Businessworld.

What DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said

A day after the Cabinet approved the transaction, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla told Business Standard that IDBI Bank had “two most important properties”, according to the report. Chawla identified one of them as an allotted property in Hyderabad that houses a training centre. He said the property “cannot be transferred to anyone in any form and is not marketable”.

The second property, he said, was the bank's leased headquarters in Mumbai. “The Mumbai property is leased, so it has a fair market value for the lease,” he reportedly said. Chawla also stated that the valuer had examined the title documents and land covenants before arriving at a fair market valuation. When asked about the individual property values, he said he could share the methodology, while the finer details were available in the valuation reports.

However, Businessworld said it could not independently establish whether the Hyderabad training centre and Mumbai headquarters were the same two properties mentioned in the bank's annual accounts. Neither IDBI Bank nor the government has confirmed their identities.

The Hyderabad campus and its legal history

If the Hyderabad training centre is among the two properties that were written down, its legal history becomes particularly relevant. The 50-acre campus is located in Gachibowli, within Hyderabad's technology corridor. Court records outline the history of how IDBI Bank acquired the land. In 1987, the state government allotted the land to IDBI for setting up a staff training institute at Rs 25,000 per acre, which was the prevailing market price at the time.

The allotment terms allowed the government to reclaim the land for a public purpose, provided it paid no more than the amount IDBI had originally paid. In 2007, the state government took back 10 acres for another department. IDBI challenged the move in the High Court in 2008 and secured a favourable ruling, with Justice N.V. Ramana setting aside the takeover.

In 2022, the state government appealed against the decision but lost. A bench led by the Chief Justice observed that the state “has not done any charity to the Bank,” which had paid market value for the land. According to the report, the bench also noted that the state had not established any law allowing it to resume land allotted after receiving market-value payment. It directed officials to expedite permissions so that the bank could undertake further construction on the campus.

The report pointed out that the conditions attached to the land had remained unchanged for 39 years and that the 2022 court ruling had strengthened IDBI's position. This has raised questions about the nature of the “legal developments” cited in the annual report as the reason for the Rs 2,122 crore write-down.

The report also questioned Chawla's statement that the Hyderabad land cannot be transferred in any form. It noted that the two court rulings referred to the state's right to reclaim the land but did not mention any restriction on its transfer.

The government has not made public the document on which Chawla's statement was based. The report further argued that the land itself is not being transferred as an independent asset. Instead, the bank that owns it is being sold, meaning the campus could come under the control of a privately controlled foreign investor.

The land next door: Raidurg auction raises valuation questions

The valuation debate has also brought attention to a neighbouring land parcel in Hyderabad. On August 28, 2026, the Telangana government auctioned a 5.38-acre plot in Raidurg, adjacent to Gachibowli, for a record Rs 269 crore per acre, according to the report.

Former Union secretary E.A.S. Sarma and the bank officers' union AIBOA used this rate to calculate that IDBI Bank's 50-acre campus could be worth approximately Rs 13,450 crore. However, the report clarified that this figure should not be treated as the current market value of IDBI's property. The Raidurg land was sold outright through an open auction, whereas IDBI's campus was originally allotted for a specific purpose, namely a staff training institute.

The difference highlights the potential impact of restrictions attached to land ownership and transfer. Nevertheless, the comparison raises questions about the gap between the potential value of the Hyderabad campus and the recorded value of all IDBI Bank's land and buildings across India, which stood at Rs 8,881 crore in March 2026.

The government's position on the valuation

The report acknowledged that the Rs 2,122 crore write-down does not explain the entire pricing debate surrounding the IDBI Bank sale. The reduction works out to approximately Rs 2 per share and does not, by itself, explain why the government's benchmark price declined from Rs 94.42 to Rs 75.99.

At Rs 81 per share, Fairfax is valuing the entire bank at approximately Rs 87,100 crore. This is higher than IDBI Bank's capital and reserves of around Rs 71,550 crore. The report also acknowledged that banks are permitted to reduce the recorded value of properties when legal restrictions limit their ability to use or sell those assets. The government's position is that its appointed valuer did not simply rely on the figures in the bank's books. Instead, the valuer examined the title documents of individual properties.

Chawla also defended the valuation process, saying the gap between the book value and the final valuation “tells you the valuers have done a fair job". However, the report argued that while this explanation may be valid, outsiders cannot independently verify the assessment because the underlying valuation reports have not been made public.

Questions that remain unanswered

The report has highlighted several unresolved questions concerning IDBI Bank's property valuation and the government's disinvestment process:

Which two properties were written down by Rs 2,122 crore?

What were the “legal developments” that affected these properties, and when did they take place?

What was the individual value of each property before the write-down, and who conducted the valuation?

Did the government's appointed valuer use the reduced property values recorded in the bank's accounts or arrive at independent estimates?

If the Hyderabad campus cannot be transferred in any form, how will it pass into the hands of a privately controlled bank?

Will the government make the valuation report public and disclose the individual values assigned to IDBI Bank's properties?