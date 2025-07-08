EU avoids US tariff letter, eyes concessions in talks, sources say

The European Union has so far avoided receiving a formal letter from the United States threatening sharply higher tariffs on its goods, even as President Donald Trump moves ahead with plans to impose new duties on other major trading partners starting 1 August, according to EU sources quoted by Reuters.

Trump targets global partners with new tariff wave

President Trump has begun notifying a broad range of trading partners, from Japan and South Korea to Myanmar, of steep new tariffs on goods they sell into the United States. The measures, set to take effect on 1 August, mark a renewed effort to pressure allies into making what Trump calls fairer trade deals.

While Japan and South Korea have confirmed receiving letters outlining 25 per cent tariffs on their goods, EU sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday that Brussels has not been sent such a letter.

EU seeks exemptions from baseline 10% levy

Instead, European officials are working urgently to secure exemptions from a proposed US baseline tariff rate of 10 per cent on certain categories of goods. As per Reuters, sources said discussions with the Trump administration are focused on avoiding the worst-case tariff outcome while offering targeted concessions.

Three EU sources told Reuters that potential compromises could include accepting limited US tariffs of around 10 per cent on aircraft and parts, some medical equipment, and certain spirits in a broader deal.

Talks may benefit EU carmakers

According to Reuters, two sources also said the EU is examining an arrangement that would allow European automakers to increase the volume of EU-built cars imported at rates below the current 25 per cent tariff, in exchange for maintaining or expanding production in the United States.

Such an arrangement would benefit German carmakers in particular, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, which already operate large production facilities in the US. By boosting American production, these firms could secure better access for European-built models.

EU weighs concessions versus tariff risk

The European Commission, which leads trade negotiations for the bloc’s 27 member states, has warned that Brussels may have to choose between accepting a narrower, less balanced deal and facing even greater uncertainty over potential tariffs.

According to Reuters, the Commission briefed EU envoys late on Monday that although negotiations were making progress, there were no guarantees the Trump administration would not impose further tariffs or demand additional concessions in future.

Existing tariffs already strain trade ties

The threat of new tariffs comes on top of existing measures that have strained transatlantic trade relations. As per Reuters, the EU already faces 50 per cent US tariffs on its steel and aluminium exports, 25 per cent on cars and car parts, and 10 per cent on most other goods.

The United States is also examining possible new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, raising the stakes for European exporters in strategically important sectors.

Critical test for EU–US trade relations

The latest developments underscore the delicate balancing act for EU negotiators as they try to avoid a full-scale trade conflict with Washington while safeguarding European industries. Despite initial hopes for a broader, more balanced trade agreement, EU officials acknowledge they may have to make targeted concessions to head off steeper tariffs and bring some stability to exporters facing an increasingly protectionist US trade policy under Trump.

As the 1 August deadline for new tariffs approaches, Brussels faces mounting pressure to finalise any deal that can protect European businesses already grappling with higher costs, disrupted supply chains and geopolitical uncertainty.