Elon Musk to facilitate hiring on X, saying: ‘LinkedIn cringe level is so high’

Billionaire Elon Musk, recently added a new hiring tool to his platform X (previously Twitter), allowing verified businesses to post job listings on their profiles. In an effort to compete with business websites like LinkedIn, X has launched a beta version of recruiting in the professional networking space.

Presently, in response to Ian Zelbo’s tweet asking, "Is there anything worse than LinkedIn?", Musk wrote on X saying, “People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can't bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed. We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool.”

Musk also said in another comment that LinkedIn is the “most cringe platform on the internet."

The tweet quickly gathered a lot of attention, with people on social media responded right away. “The worst part is people just making stuff up,” one user remarked. According to the user, many people use titles on LinkedIn that are completely fictitious and unrelated to what they actually do for the firm.

Musk also made hints about launching the recruiting tool in May. When a user suggested Twitter might offer dating services, Musk responded, “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too.” It appears that this is a step in the direction of the platform becoming the all-encompassing app that Elon Musk originally talked about.

According to a TechCrunch article from July, Twitter purchased a job-matching tech start-up called Laskie in May, marking the platform’s first acquisition since Musk purchased it. It’s possible that the company’s ability to create and release the new functionality was aided by the acquisition. WorkWeek, a media organisation located in the US, has been utilising the function for a month. Adam Ryan, the company’s CEO, used the platform to reveal the new function and to criticize Mark Zuckerberg’s recently established Threads, a competitor to Twitter.